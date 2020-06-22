Eminem has announced Royce Da 5’9’s new position at the Marshall Mathers Foundation, adding that there is still more work to be done.

The pair have been friends and collaborators for over 20 years and forged Bad Meets Evil, a duo that has amassed one album and many dope records to their name.

Now, while fans wait eagerly for another collaborative project, the two musicians have joined forces for a very different cause.

Eminem has said that Royce Da 5’9″ will be joining the foundation as Director of Community Engagement and Social Justice Initiatives.

“It’s a question everyone should be asking themselves right now,” reads a joint statement from Eminem and Royce. “How Can I do more? We both recognize that by working together to expand the Marshall Mathers Foundation’s mission, we CAN do more. And we can do it quickly, effectively, and with real impact.”

In response to the announcement, Royce wrote: “I’m super excited about not just donating money but launching new initiatives,” writes Royce. My goals are simple. Provide privilege for the underprivileged and I’m honored to team up with Eminem to do so.”

This comes after he has teased plans to mark the 10th anniversary of his seventh studio album ‘Recovery’ on his social media accounts.

The rapper released the record, which features the singles ‘Love The Way You Lie’, ‘Not Afraid’ and ‘No Love’, on June 18, 2010.

Eminem shared a 30-second video on his Twitter page on June 18, featuring some of the biggest songs from the record. “Music is my time machine,” he wrote in the caption, referencing a lyric from ‘Cinderella Man’.

“#RECOVERY10 more coming Monday!” he added. See the post below now.

In May, the star celebrated the 20th anniversary of ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ with a listening party and live-stream Q&A. During the latter, the rapper told fans that Outkast’s Andre 3000 is the one artist he would most like to collaborate with. Eminem name-checked him on 2002’s ‘Till I Collapse’, but the pair have yet to work together.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Eminem shared a list of his favourite rappers of all-time.

Eminem unexpectedly replied to a tweet questioning, saying: “For me, in no particular order… Toss up between wayne, pac, royce, jay, redman, treach, g. rap, biggie & king crook…. Plus redman, LL, nas, joyner, kendrick, cole, andre, rakim, kane…