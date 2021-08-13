Eminem‘s adopted child Stevie Laine has come out as non-binary on TikTok.

The 19-year-old took to the platform to announce their name is Stevie and their chosen pronouns were “they / she / he” before adding the hashtags “genderfluid” and “bi”.

In the clip, Stevie tracked their transformation, before revealing their name alongside the caption “all pronouns”.

The video is captioned with the words: “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.”

Eminem legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex-wife Kim Scott, who is Stevie’s mother.

Scott gave birth to Stevie six months after divorcing Eminem in 2001. They married again in January 2006, but divorced in April of the same year.

Meanwhile, last month Scott was reportedly taken to hospital following a suicide attempt.

Police attended the 46-year-old’s Michigan home on July 30 after receiving reports of a suicidal person, TMZ claimed at the time.

She was reportedly defensive when police arrived and eventually restrained. She was taken to hospital for medical and psychological evaluation, before returning home to recover.

Scott previously attempted suicide in October 2015.

She said to Detroit’s Channel 955 at the time: “I never expected to make it out of that alive. I apologized immensely. I did not even expect to make it through that, and I told [police] that I tried to do this on purpose.”

Hailing Eminem for his help after the overdose, she said: “He’s been real supportive. We’re really close.

“We’re just trying to raise our kids together and make it as normal for them as possible.”

For help and advice on mental health: