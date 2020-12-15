Eminem’s fans are convinced he’s dropping a new album on Friday

Eminem fans are convinced that the rapper is dropping a new album this Friday (December 18) after a series of hints began appearing online.

The rapper previously surprised fans with the release of January’s ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, but a number of signs now point towards Eminem potentially dropping ‘Music to be Murdered By – Side B’ on Friday.

Photos have emerged of a blood-drenched artwork for the unconfirmed record, while an unverified press release includes an impressive selection of guests including Bon Iver, Royce da 5’9″ and Phoebe Bridgers.

The above was posted to social media by rapper Crooked I, who teased Em’s fans on Twitter by writing: “Dear Stans.. I can absolutely not confirm ANYTHING that has my logo on it. Sorry guys.”

RUMOR: @Eminem is allegedly set to drop a deluxe version to his Music To Be Murdered By album by the end of the year. A leaked tracklist & album artwork concept can be seen here: pic.twitter.com/UbXpyxOdXj — De Novo Agency (@denovoagency_) December 14, 2020

While Crooked’s logo appears on the release, Bon Iver’s involvement has been specifically questioned by Eminem fans given that he previously criticised his involvement on ‘Fall’ – taken from 2018’s ‘Kamikaze’.

But as DetroitNews reports, other hints include a holding page for the album on the lyric site Genius, as well as recent leaked photos of Eminem against a green screen – hinting that new material could be on the way.

new eminem pic??? him growing out his hair and beard is the best thing to ever happen btw 😍 pic.twitter.com/Y7J8iwr0le — liv (@napakins) December 10, 2020

NME has contacted Eminem’s representatives for comment.

Eminem’s most recent release came in ‘The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady’, a collaborative track with Kid Cudi which arrived in July and saw the pair tackling the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Earlier this month, he also joined Pete Davidson on SNL for a festive spoof of ‘Stan’.