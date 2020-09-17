Eminem‘s manager Paul Rosenberg has shot down claims that the rapper was due to release new music to mark the 20th anniversary of Shady Records.

It comes after designer Mike Saputo shared unused ‘Shady XX’ logos earlier this week on his Instagram page which he said he was designing assets for in 2019.

“So sometime last year, we started working on some things to celebrate Shady’s 20th,” Saputo wrote. “I worked up a ton of logos and other assets for it. Ended up the project never made it to the light of day unfortunately. So I was left with a whole bunch of stuff I thought came out pretty good, but nowhere to use it. Such is the design life.”

Saputo previously designed the album cover for ‘Shady XV’, a compilation celebrating 15 years of Shady Records, in 2014. It featured tracks by Eminem, Slaughterhouse, Bad Meets Evil, D12 and Yelawolf on the first disc, along with classic tracks on the second.

Now, Rosenburg has denied the claims and wrote on Twitter: “None of this is accurate. The art was created for a vinyl box set that was scrapped due to production time. Sorry, guys.”

The label Shady Records, was founded by Eminem and Rosenburg in 1999.

Eminem released his latest album – ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ – earlier this year. In a three star review, NME said the rapper “continues to grow old disgracefully”.

Meanwhile, a man who broke into Eminem’s home in Detroit earlier this year allegedly told the rapper that he was “there to kill him”.

Matthew Hughes appeared in court last week (September 9) and faces five years behind bars if he is convicted of first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building.

Security footage shown to the Michigan court reportedly captures the moment that Hughes sneaked around the outside of the rapper’s home in April, before throwing a paving stone through the back window to gain entry.