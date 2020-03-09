Eminem’s new video for ‘Godzilla’ pays tribute to Juice WRLD

Eminem has paid tribute to Juice WRLD in his new video for ‘Godzilla’ – scroll down to watch it now.

The Chicago rapper died on December 8, 2019, after an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

Juice WRLD had recorded a guest verse for ‘Godzilla’, which was released as part of Eminem’s surprise album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ in January. Eminem has now released a video for the track, directed by Juice WRLD’s frequent collaborator Cole Bennett.

The clip ends with a short piece of footage of the late rapper, overlaid with him saying: “I hope everybody having a good day. I hope everybody accomplish something significant. Even if you didn’t accomplish anything significant, don’t be discouraged. Just aim to achieve something significant tomorrow and the next day, and so on.

“If anybody is going through anything, I hope and I pray that you get through it. Just know that you do have the strength to get through whatever the fuck it is you going through, no matter what it is.”

As he speaks, messages appear on the screen. “In loving memory of Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins,” they begin. “You will be remembered forever. You will be loved forever. You will be here forever. Thank you for changing the wrld. 999 forever.”

The video also features cameos from Mike Tyson and Dr Dre. Watch it above now.

Last month, Eminem launched the #GodzillaChallenge, inspiring fans to attempt to replicate his rapid-fire flow on the track. According to Genius, the star delivers a massive 224 words in just 31 seconds of the final verse.