Eminem’s ‘Rap God’ video has passed the 1 billion views mark on YouTube

Eminem‘s 2013 track ‘Rap God’ has become the latest song to join the elite club of racking up 1 billion views on YouTube.

The track, which appeared on the ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2’, now sits at 1 billion, 950 thousand views.

Only 30 videos have picked up the accolade in YouTube history, and Eminem only becomes the second rapper to join the club, following Wiz Khalifa, whose track ‘See You Again’ reached a billion views in 2015 and now sits at 4.4 billion views. Watch Eminem’s colourful ‘Rap God’ video below.

Eminem made a surprise performance at the 2020 Oscars earlier this month, playing ‘Lose Yourself’, before later confirming that he decided to perform because he declined the opportunity to perform the song upon its release in 2003 after the 2020 performance confused many viewers.

The performance followed the release of Eminem’s new album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, which also arrived as a surprise in January.

In a three-star review of ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, NME’s Jordan Bassett says it sees the rapper “continuing to grow old disgracefully”.

“He’s ready to pass on hard-earned wisdom before running his mouth like he hasn’t learned his own lessons. And he offers casual fans a hook or two before embarking on another lyrical work-out. It would actually be quite disappointing to see Eminem grow up entirely, and he seems to be having fun as he navigates his own idiosyncratic space.”