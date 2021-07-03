Eminem’s Shady Records announces signing of Atlanta rapper Grip

Eminem’s Shady Records has signed a new artist to its roster in the form of Atlanta rapper Grip.

Announcing the news on Thursday (July 1), Shady president Paul Rosenberg called Grip “the type of artist that brings you into his world and expresses himself through a complete composed body of work”.

Rosenberg added in his statement: “If true album artists in this era are a rare breed, then Grip is a unicorn! We’re excited for him to join the Shady Records family.”

Hit the site to get the story on our newest signee @Grip_SS! 🦄 https://t.co/ivqABuAncR pic.twitter.com/NFUOoqUBYZ — Shady Records, Inc. (@ShadyRecords) July 2, 2021

Grip said of signing to Shady: “It was one of those full circle moments because I grew up on Eminem so to have him reach out and let me know how dope my shit is was so cool. Excited to partner with Shady/Interscope and get the music out on a larger platform.”

The East Atlanta MC, who joins Boogie and Griselda’s Conway The Machine as the latest rappers to join Eminem’s talented label roster, broke onto the scene in 2017 with the release of his ‘Porch’ album.

Since then, he’s released three other projects: Snubnose (2019), Halo (2020), and ‘Proboscidea’. Now, he’s gearing up to release his Shady Records major label debut, which he’s previewed with new single, ‘Gutter’, featuring ‘Wara’.

Listen to ‘Gutter’ below:

Meanwhile, Beck has revealed he was planning to sample Labi Siffre’s ‘I Got The…’ before Eminem beat him to it.

The rapper famously used the track in his massive 1999 hit ‘My Name Is…’, but wasn’t the first to think about sampling the 1975 song.

Speaking to Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music to mark 25 years of his fifth album ‘Odelay’, Beck revealed that his producers the Dust Brothers were planning on sampling ‘I Got The…’ for him for the follow-up to his 1999 record ‘Midnite Vultures’.

However, in a meeting with Interscope executive Jimmy Iovine, Beck was played an advance version of ‘My Name Is…’, which sampled the same song.