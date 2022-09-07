Emma Bunton to play solo and Spice Girls songs on freshly announced UK tour

Emma Bunton has shared details of a December UK tour that will be Christmas-themed alongside performances of her solo songs and Spice Girls hits.

The Spice Girl, who released her fourth solo album ‘My Happy Place’ in 2019 after 13 years away, is revisiting the concept of a one-off festive show that she held at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2019.

Bunton’s new tour will also be a festive celebration, and fans are promised that special guests will join the singer at points on stage.

There are shows booked in Manchester, Brighton, York, Birmingham and London, where the tour will culminate at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on December 19. Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 9) at 10am BST. There is information about a pre-sale here.

I’m so excited to announce that I’m going on tour this December! Tickets for Emma Bunton’s Christmas Party will go on presale at 10am on Thursday and general sale at 10am on Friday. 🎄



🎟Bookmark this link to access the presale: https://t.co/ngmc8yA23A pic.twitter.com/XhrIVOEkGo — Emma Bunton (@EmmaBunton) September 6, 2022

Emma Bunton’s 2022 tour dates are as follows:

DECEMBER

Monday 12 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Tuesday 13 – Brighton. Brighton Dome

Friday 16 – York, York Barbican

Saturday 17 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Monday 19 – London, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Meanwhile, last year Spice Girls’ Mel C revealed that the band are “constantly” in talks about reuniting for another tour.

Mel C (aka Sporty Spice), who is part of the predominantly dormant pop group alongside Bunton, Mel B, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham, said they could be heading out on the road again following on from their 2019 reunion stadium tour.

Appearing as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2021, the pop star was asked whether there could be another reunion.

“I really hope so,” she told stand-in host Howard Mandel. “We’re talking about it. We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan. We did these amazing stadium shows two years ago. It was the best thing we’ve ever done. The creative was so incredible. We had the best time.”

She added that the group had to “come back to the US, [because] our fans here are amazing”.