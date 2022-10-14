Emma Bunton says Victoria Beckham would be “up for” joining Spice Girls at Glastonbury

Victoria Beckham would be “up for” joining the Spice Girls for a show at Glastonbury Festival, according to Emma Bunton.

Appearing on Keith Lemon’s podcast ‘Back Then When’, Bunton said she had spoken to Beckham about the possibility of a reunion at Worthy Farm and that Beckham would be on board.

“I dare you to tell us if you’re going to be playing Glastonbury next year,” Lemon said. To which Bunton replied: “Ah, I hope so… Can I be real? No one’s asked us.”

She continued: “I read it as well this week saying, ‘Oh, we’ve asked them. We’re quite far down’. All of us have been on the phone like… no one’s asked us! I think it would be fab [if they asked]. And I have spoken to Victoria about it too. And I think she’d be up for Glasto.”

The ’90s girl group – minus Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) – hit the road for the first time in 11 years in 2019, playing a run of huge stadium concerts across the UK and Ireland.

It was reported in 2020 that Spice Girls were set to embark on a world tour to mark their 25th anniversary. Last summer, Emma Bunton (aka Baby Spice) said she was “sure” the band would return to the stage post-COVID.

In November 2021, reports emerged of a possible live comeback in 2023 that could include Beckham. However, further shows are yet to be announced.