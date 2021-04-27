Emma-Jean Thackray reveals new single ‘Say Something’ and debut album details

Emma-Jean Thackray has shared details of her debut full-length album ‘Yellow’, along with the record’s lead single ‘Say Something’.

You can take a listen to the track below, which comes along with a video inspired by Thackray’s love of dystopian science fiction.

“It’s a record about togetherness, the oneness of all things in the universe, showing love and kindness, human connection,” Thackray said of the new album.

“I approached the record by trying to simulate a life-changing psychedelic experience, an hour where we see behind the curtain to a hidden dimension, where the physical realm melts away and we finally see that we are all one.”

The full tracklisting for ‘Yellow’ is as follows:

1. Mercury

2. Say Something

3. About That

4. Venus

5. Green Funk

6. Third Eye

7. May There Be Peace

8. Sun

9. Golden Green

10. Spectre

11. Rahu & Ketu

12. Yellow

13. Our People

14. Mercury (In Retrograde)

‘Yellow’ will be released on Thackray’s own label Movementt on July 2. It’s her first release since her 2020 EPs ‘Rain Dance’ and ‘Um Yang 음 양’.

‘Rain Dance’ was named by NME as one of the 20 best EPs of the year. “Whether it be on the smoky double-opener ‘Rain Dance/Wisdom’, the hip-hop leaning ‘Open’ or dancefloor dynamo ‘Movementt’ – Thackray’s vision is fully realised alongside her most ambitious compositions to date,” wrote NME‘s Dhruva Baldram.