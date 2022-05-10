Emmanuel Macron reportedly tried to get Måneskin disqualified from Eurovision

“Delphine Ernotte [president of the European Broadcasting Union] said that if we [France] win, we want to be the winners on merit, not because we have disqualified the first place act. So we didn’t make any buzz or protest around that.”

Bern went on to claim that Macron was “always watching Eurovision”, adding: “It’s a very patriotic thing to do.”

Speaking to NME shortly after Måneskin’s big Eurovision win, bassist Victoria De Angelis said the group “knew” that the accusations of cocaine use were “bullshit”.

“We never did that and we would never do such a thing on live television with 180million people watching us,” she explained. “We’ve never used cocaine or other drugs so we immediately said, ‘Just test us because we have nothing to hide and we don’t want people to talk about stupid things like this and not our music’.

“We were so happy with our victory, so we wanted to keep the focus on us and not this stupid shit.”

The Grand Final of Eurovision 2022 will take place at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy this weekend (May 14). Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra are the current favourites to win, with their odds now sitting at 7/10 (via Oddschecker).

Meanwhile, Måneskin are due to release a new single called ‘Supermodel’ this Friday (May 13).

The group will embark on their rescheduled Loud Kids Get Louder tour later this year, which runs into 2023 and includes dates across North America, Europe and the UK. You can find any remaining tickets for the UK dates here.