Emo supergroup L.S. Dunes announce UK tour for 2023

Emo supergroup L.S. Dunes have announced their first ever UK tour in January 2023.

The band is set to play across four cities in the UK, alongside special guests which are yet to be announced.

“UK Lost Souls – They said it wasn’t a good time to come visit but we say fUK the dollar and fUK the pound – let’s dance!” the band said in a statement. “We would NEVER leave our UK Lost Souls alone, so here we come. Mainland Europe – should we visit you also? If so where?”

L.S. Dunes – fronted by Circa Survive‘s Anthony Green, with My Chemical Romance‘s Frank Iero, Coheed and Cambria‘s Travis Stever and Thursday‘s Tim Payne and Tucker Rule – formed last August, and played their first ever live gig at last month’s Riot Fest in Chicago.

The band is set to release their debut album ‘PAST LIVES’ on November 11 via Fantasy Records, and previously shared new tracks ‘2022’ and ‘Permanent Rebellion’.

“We never knew if we would ever get to play these songs together; in fact none of us lifelong musicians really knew if we’d ever be able to play music for a live audience ever again,” Iero said of the new music. “‘Permanent Rebellion’ is about taking back what is rightfully yours.”

Rule added: “We wanted to do something where you can hear all our bands in it and yet, not have it sound like any one in particular. Our roots are punk rock and hardcore, and the vibe is hope for all the lost souls.”

L.S. Dunes UK tour dates 2023:

JANUARY

27 – Garage, Glasgow

28 – Electric Ballroom, London

29 – Club Academy, Manchester

30 – O2 Academy 2, Birmingham

Tickets for L.S. Dunes’ forthcoming UK tour will go on sale this Friday (October 7) from here.