Emotional Oranges team up with Biig Piig on dreamy new track ‘Body & Soul’

Los Angeles duo Emotional Oranges have shared a new track featuring Biig Piig – listen to ‘Body & Soul’ below.

The track, which is the latest preview of the pair’s upcoming project ‘Juicebox’, follows recent singles ‘All That’ featuring Channel Tres and ‘Bonafide’ with Chiiild.

Featuring fellow fast riser Biig Piig (real name Jess Smyth), ‘Body & Soul’ is a hip-hop influenced R&B cut that the group have described as being full of “feel good, carefree energy”.

Advertisement

“We dm’d Jess after hearing her song ‘Don’t Turn Around’ and she happened to have just moved to LA from London,” Emotional Oranges said of the collaboration. “We made two dope ideas the first day we got in the studio and have become close ever since – she’s an unbelievably talented writer and an overall great human.”

They continued: “The ‘Body & Soul’ hook was actually the bridge for the first track we did and we decided to build around that for an entirely new song. The feel good, carefree energy reminds me of ‘Motion’ and ‘Personal’ and I’m glad we were able to bring that back for JUICEBOX.”

Listen to the track below:

‘Juicebox’ will be the LA group’s – comprised of members A and V – first project since the release of 2019’s ‘The Juice Vol.1’ and ‘The Juice Vol.2’.

Speaking to NME last year, the duo opened up about their decision to keep their identities secret and going only by initials.

Advertisement

“The crowd know all the words but they don’t know who we are,” A said. “Like, before the shows, sometimes I go to the restroom and I walk past everybody. It’s not about us, it’s about the music. It’s a feeling, it’s an emotion.”