Empire Of The Sun see in new era with “breakthrough track” ‘Changes’

Empire Of The Sun have announced their new era with their “breakthrough track” ‘Changes’.

According to a press release, ‘Changes’ marks the alt-electro duo’s triumphant rebirth after nearly eight years since their last LP. The track features the duo’s – comprised of Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore – signature bright electronic beats and dreamlike vocals.

Speaking of the track, Littlemore said:”‘Changes’ represents the shifting sands of time, empires rise and fall but the sun shall shine on. Come once more into the world we’ve created, delve deeper within and be rewarded with its ever expanding story, each and every one is invited to explore the new era.”

Steele added: “Changes was a breakthrough track for us. It felt like the moment of clarity when it became evident we were in the new era, our time of rebirth, the next chapter of Empire.”

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Michael Maxxis, the track’s accompanying video was filmed in Thailand and follows a young kid as he sees a spaceship crash on earth. The kid then makes their way through the jungle to save the spaceship will running into some creatures along the way.

According to a press release, Maxxis worked closely with the band to discern the direction and aesthetic of the video.

Emperor Of The Sun’s last album release was 2016’s ‘Two Vines‘. In a two-star review of the LP, NME shared: “The album was made, in part, in Hawaii. Steele would surf in the morning and retreat to the studio later on. It’s the kind of idyllic setting where days simply just pass by. Unfortunately, too many of the tracks on ‘Two Vines’ do exactly the same.”

In other news, last year, the duo teamed up with Pnau on a new collaborative single, ‘AEIOU’.

The song marked the first-ever time the two projects have come together and appeared on Pnau’s sixth studio album ‘Hyperbolic’, which was released last month.