Empire Of The Sun’s Luke Steele announces new solo album

Empire Of The Sun‘s Luke Steele has announced his forthcoming new solo album.

This latest music project from Steele, who is also the leader of The Sleepy Jackson, follows on from ‘No One Defeats Us’, his 2018 collaborative album with Silverchair‘s Daniel Johns as DREAMS, and his side project H3000’s self-titled debut, which arrived last year.

Posting on Empire Of The Sun’s Instagram account overnight, Steele revealed that his next music venture will be a solo album.

“Hey everyone, it’s been a while,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “My first solo record is done.

“It was a wild ride but I survived. It all kicks off today.”

Steele has also confirmed that the first single from the record will be released on February 10. You can watch a short teaser trailer for his new solo album above.

Empire Of The Sun, meanwhile, could be in line for a return later this year. Steele’s bandmate Nick Littlemore told The Plug with Neil Griffiths podcast back in November that “there could totally be Empire stuff in the next year, for sure”.

“I actually just found one of the lyrics the other day which we wrote in Japan,” Littlemore said about the “really exciting music” the duo have in the pipeline.

“It’s such an exciting record – it’s super sad but in that way that Luke makes you feel good about feeling sad; makes you feel good about feeling anything. He’s such an extraordinary artist.”

Steele, however, previously played down speculation about new Empire Of The Sun material back in May 2021.

“There’s a lot of stuff but we just struggle so much with Zoom writing and it’s always been such an ‘in the room’ kind of tangible band where you sort of run on the spirit of what’s happening,” he said.