Empire Of The Sun’s Luke Steele shares woozy ballad ‘Running, Running’

Luke Steele has shared ‘Running, Running’, the latest cut from his debut solo album ‘Listen To The Water‘.

The Empire Of The Sun singer is preparing to release his first solo effort, which is due on May 13 and is available be pre-order/pre-save here.

The woozy new single hears Steele finding a moment of calm amid panic, backed by pedal steel guitars and blissfully washed-out sonics. “Running running, round in my head/ I can feel it coming back again,” he sings.

Watch the psychedelic Jodi Steele-directed music video below.

‘Running, Running’ follows the singles ‘Common Man‘, ‘Armageddon Slice‘ and ‘Pool Of Love‘, which were all released earlier this year.

“I’m taking you on a journey to myself,” Steele said of his debut album upon its announcement in February.

“This solo record was a chance for me to be naked, fearless and on my own. That was confronting. There was salvation and sadness, dreams and nightmares, heroes and villains. Strange changes, epiphanies, miracles and madness,” he said.

Last year, Steele formed the group H3000 with songwriter Jarrad Rogers, and released their self-titled debut album.

Prior to that, Steele teamed up with Silverchair‘s Daniel Johns to form the band DREAMS, releasing their debut ‘No One Defeats Us’ in 2018.

Empire Of The Sun, meanwhile, last brought out an album in 2016 with ‘Two Vines’. Read NME‘s review here.

The band could also be set to return soon. Steele’s bandmate, Nick Littlemore, told The Plug with Neil Griffiths podcast last November that “there could totally be Empire stuff in the next year, for sure”.

“I actually just found one of the lyrics the other day which we wrote in Japan,” Littlemore said about the “really exciting music” that the duo have in the pipeline.