Empress Of shares new song ‘One Breath’ for mental health campaign

Empress Of has returned with a new song – listen to ‘One Breath’ below.

The new track has been released as part of the Sound It Out campaign, which focuses on education around discussing mental health with young people.

A description of ‘One Breath’ reads: “Featuring the feelings of a 14 year old named Marianne.. Use it to start a conversation with your kids about emotional well-being.”

Fans are encouraged to listen to the full Sound It Out album and get more information on the organisation’s website.

Listen to ‘One Breath’ below.

A statement on Sound It Out’s website explaining their aims for the organisation reads: “Sound It Out is a new national campaign that uses the power and soul of music to help parents and caregivers better support their middle schooler’s emotional wellness.

“Created by the Ad Council, in partnership with Pivotal Ventures and a coalition of organisations, the campaign delivers exclusive new music and interviews from some of today’s brightest stars and offers a comprehensive guide to helping kids open up about an array of emotions and situations as well as tools that help make this important process light and interesting.

“We worked hand in hand with a panel of expert advisors who have helped ensure the results of the work you see today remain rooted in clinical expertise and are culturally competent and relevant.”

Last October, Empress Of shared a new joint single with Amber Mark called ‘You’ve Got To Feel’. See the pair discuss the song’s creation and more for an edition of NME‘s Friends Like These video series above.

Prior to that, the singer – real name Lorely Rodriguez – released her third album ‘I’m Your Empress Of’ last year. Giving the album a five-star review, NME wrote: “Rodriguez has turned heartbreak into a glorious 30 minutes of club-ready electro-smashes. ‘I’m Your Empress Of’ is nothing short of breathtaking.”