Empress Of teams up with Rina Sawayama for new single ‘Kiss Me’

Empress Of has collaborated with Rina Sawayama on a new track, ‘Kiss Me’.

Per a press release, the track is set to be taken from Empress Of’s upcoming fourth album, which will be the follow-up to 2020’s ‘I’m Your Empress Of’ and her 2022 EP ‘Save Me’.

The track is a piano-led love song in which Empress Of expresses her desire for another person – “Just touch my lips and pull my hair/To come with you, I’d go anywhere,” she sings.

The pair appear together in the song’s music video, which finds them “in an angelic setting in the English countryside with their hair blowing in the wind”.

Check out ‘Kiss Me’ below:

Empress Of is currently opening for Sawayama on her US tour, after which she will perform a headline show at Los Angeles’ Masonic Lodge on October 4.

You can see Sawayama and Empress Of’s remaining tour dates below and buy your tickets here.

SEPTEMBER

26 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

28 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

30 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield

OCTOBER

6 – Bentonville, AR – The Momentary

9 – New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

Speaking about her ‘Save Me’ EP last year, Empress Of said: “One of the biggest key things for me making music is being out of my comfort zone.

“I think a lot of artists relate to that. Because when you’re out of your comfort zone that’s when innovation happens. I went around renting these spaces, traveling a bit. And it was a little bit miserable, but it helped to isolate certain feelings and lyrics and songs. I did that for about half a year.”

In May 2021, she released ‘One Breath’, a song released as part of the Sound It Out campaign, which focuses on education around discussing mental health with young people.