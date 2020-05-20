End Of The Road Festival 2020 cancelled over coronavirus outbreak

End Of The Road Festival 2020 will not go ahead over continuing fears about the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dorset festival, which hoped to celebrate its 15th anniversary this year, was set to run its 2020 event from September 3-6.

This morning (May 20), though, the organisers of End Of The Road confirmed that their 2020 festival will not be going ahead.

“There is a first time for everything and this year has been a series of firsts, big time,” the organisers said in a statement. “We were hoping we wouldn’t have to add to the list but sadly this will be the first time in 15 years that there will be no End of The Road: due to the current pandemic, we are postponing the 2020 festival until 2021.”

“We’ll desperately miss dancing, singing and partying with all of you. We know you’ll all be missing it too, there is nothing quite like the buzz of live music, but we know this is the right decision for everyone; for our audience, performers, staff and crew, vendors, real ale purveyors, the gardeners who cut the grass and feed the peacocks, the local community, the hard-working NHS staff and key workers, and for all those affected beyond our hedges.”

End Of The Road have confirmed that their 2021 festival will run from September 2-5, and that Pixies, King Krule, Big Thief, Bright Eyes, Aldous Harding and Little Simz will carry their 2020 bookings over to 2021 to perform at next year’s festival.

“We were so proud too of our sadly-not-to-be 2020 line-up, so we’ll be working hard over the summer to stay as true to that as possible come 2021 – with a few exciting new names too,” the festival added.

End Of The Road have confirmed that 2020 ticketholders will be able to roll their tickets forward to 2021 if they wish, but face-value refunds are also available. You can find out more information about End Of The Road here.