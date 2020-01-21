Festivals

Pixies, Angel Olsen and Bright Eyes lead End Of The Road 2020 line-up

This year's Dorset festival will take place from September 3-6

Sam Moore
Angel Olsen / Pixies / Bright Eyes
Angel Olsen / Pixies / Bright Eyes (Picture: Getty)

Pixies, Angel Olsen and Bright Eyes are among the leading names on the line-up for End Of The Road Festival 2020.

The Dorset festival will be held in the grounds of Larmer Tree Gardens from September 3-6. This year’s event also marks EOTR’s 15th anniversary.

EOTR have today (January 21) confirmed that Pixies, King Krule and Angel Olsen are among the headliners at this year’s festival.

Advertisement

Brooklyn four-piece Big Thief will also top the bill, with the band, King Krule and Olsen all playing their first ever festival headline shows at EOTR 2020.

Other big names on the bill include Little Simz, Whitney, Richard Hawley and the returning Bright Eyes — it’s their first live show announcement in nine years, and it comes swiftly after the band teased their return on social media.

End of the Road 2020
End of the Road 2020 (Picture: Press)

You can see the line-up poster for End Of The Road Festival 2020 above.

Tickets for End Of The Road Festival 2020 are on sale now, priced at £199 plus booking fee. You can find out more information about this year’s festival here.

Advertisement

EOTR headliner King Krule will release his new album ‘Man Alive!’ next month, and he previewed the record with the release of its lead single ‘(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On’ last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Festivals

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Andrew Trendell -
Bow down to a legend.
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices of Hero, Villain and Music Moment of the Year
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.