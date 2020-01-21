Pixies, Angel Olsen and Bright Eyes lead End Of The Road 2020 line-up

Pixies, Angel Olsen and Bright Eyes are among the leading names on the line-up for End Of The Road Festival 2020.

The Dorset festival will be held in the grounds of Larmer Tree Gardens from September 3-6. This year’s event also marks EOTR’s 15th anniversary.

EOTR have today (January 21) confirmed that Pixies, King Krule and Angel Olsen are among the headliners at this year’s festival.

Brooklyn four-piece Big Thief will also top the bill, with the band, King Krule and Olsen all playing their first ever festival headline shows at EOTR 2020.

Other big names on the bill include Little Simz, Whitney, Richard Hawley and the returning Bright Eyes — it’s their first live show announcement in nine years, and it comes swiftly after the band teased their return on social media.

You can see the line-up poster for End Of The Road Festival 2020 above.

Tickets for End Of The Road Festival 2020 are on sale now, priced at £199 plus booking fee. You can find out more information about this year’s festival here.

EOTR headliner King Krule will release his new album ‘Man Alive!’ next month, and he previewed the record with the release of its lead single ‘(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On’ last week.