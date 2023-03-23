End Of The Road Festival adds more acts to 2023 line-up

End Of The Road Festival has announced another wave of acts for its 2023 line-up.

Among the newly announced artists are The Murder Capital, Fatouma Diawara, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, as well as Charlotte Adigér, Bolis Pupul, Deerhoof, Samia and many more.

They join the previously announced King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Future Islands, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Wilco, Angel Olsen, Ezra Furman, Arooj Aftab, Greentea Peng and Overmono.

The festival is set to return to Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset from August 31 to September 4. Final tier tickets are currently still available – you can buy yours here.

On the subject of the 2023 festival line-up, founder Simon Taffe said: “This year’s lineup excites me beyond words. I feel so lucky to be able to bring my record collection to life! King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Future Islands, Angel Olsen, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Ezra Furman have put on some of my favourite live performances over the years and more recently Arooj Aftab, Greentea Peng and John Francis Flynn have blown me away.

“End of the Road is all about discovery, and I can’t wait to welcome a whole load of amazing new acts that have never played before like Biig Piiig, Flohio, Floodlights, Horse Lords, Infinity Knives & Brain Ennals, Moin, They Hate Change and a lot more! As always we will be doing everything we can to make it the best year yet, with plenty of surprises to come …”

In a five-star review of End Of The Road Festival 2022, NME wrote: “It’s deeper into the forest that the festival’s most special moments occur – at the miniscule Piano Stage in a buried woodland clearing, some of the weekend’s biggest acts (including Kurt Vile and Lucy Dacus) perform quick and unannounced 15-minute acoustic shows.

“[…] In general, there’s a gentle surrealism to the End Of The Road site – where else would you look up to see a glorious golden-green parrot squawking away in the trees, or a peacock enjoying the soundchecks on a bleary Sunday morning?”