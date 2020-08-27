End Of The Road festival announces online edition with Squid and more

End Of The Road festival has announced a virtual replacement for its 2020 edition.

The Dorset festival, set to be held on the weekend of September 5-8, was cancelled back in May due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, the festival have shared details of a new online event set for Saturday September 6, in which a number of artists will play live from the festival’s home of the Larmer Tree Gardens.

Squid, Katy J Pearson, Billy Nomates and more will all perform as part of the event, dubbed In The Garden Of Streaming, which will also feature a collaborative improvisation between Black Midi drummer Morgan Simpson and Kwake Bass.

“We owe a huge debt of thanks to you, our audience, for sticking with us this year,” the festival said of the new event. “We can’t thank you enough but we’re not through the woods yet.

“We’ve pulled out all the stops to bring you an evening of live performance, and we want as many of you to join us as possible so this event is available free of charge. If you feel you can, we’d really appreciate your contributions toward covering our costs. 20% of all proceeds will go to our long term local charity partner CODA MUSIC TRUST.”

“Thanks for your support, your encouragement, and for keeping the independent spirit of End Of The Road alive. Can’t wait to have a beer with you all soon.”

Upon announcing the cancellation of their 2020 edition, End Of The Road confirmed that their 2021 festival will run from September 2-5 next year, and that Pixies, King Krule, Big Thief, Bright Eyes, Aldous Harding and Little Simz will carry their 2020 bookings over to perform at next year’s festival.

Giving End Of The Road 2019 a five-star review, NME called the event “the best-curated festival of the summer,” and End Of The Road won Best Small Festival at the NME Awards 2020 back in February.