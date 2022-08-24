End Of The Road Festival confirms new acts for 2022

End Of The Road Festival has announced some line-up changes for its 2022 edition.

The event is set to take place at Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset between September 1 and September 4, with Khruangbin, Fleet Foxes, Pixies and Bright Eyes all headlining. A raft of additional names were confirmed last month as well as the full day-split schedule.

With less than two weeks to go until the gates open, organisers have made some amendments to the bill due to last minute cancellations from Les Filles de Illighadad, Kareem Ali, Part Chimp, Ian Noe and Buffalo Nichols.

Advertisement

Joining the line-up are Willie J Healey, James Yorkston, Laurel Halo and more. You can see the announcement and the updated official poster in the tweet below.

With less than two weeks to go, we’ve made some new additions to #EOTR2022's lineup including Willie J Healey, @jamesyorkston, @LaurelHalo, and more Unfortunately, Les Filles de Illighadad, Kareem Ali, Part Chimp, Ian Noe and Buffalo Nichols won’t be able to join us this year. pic.twitter.com/buSrvGWycq — EndOfTheRoadFestival (@EOTR) August 23, 2022

Also taking to the stage across the four days are the likes of The Magnetic Fields, Yard Act, Black Midi, Battles, Soccer Mommy, Ross From Friends, BCUK, Aldous Harding, Perfume Genius, Greentea Peng, Kurt Vile & The Violators, The Weather Station, Lucy Dacus, Cassandra Jenkins and Kevin Morby.

“I’m beyond excited about our 2022 line-up, which features artists we’ve been asking to play since 2006 and includes some of the greatest songwriters of all time in my opinion,” explained End Of The Road co-founder Simon Taffe previously.

“It really feels like this is the summer all festivals have been waiting for, a summer three years in the making for some. We have all been through a lot together and it feels good to be back, and to finally be able to dance with friends and artists from all over the world again.”

Tickets for End Of The Road Festival 2022 are now sold out.

Advertisement

In a five-star review of last year’s event, NME wrote: “In terms of atmosphere, it’s as if the last 18 months never happened. This miracle festival turned back the clock and, coming right at the tail-end of this strange summer, did so just in the nick of time. Let’s try that again, shall we?”