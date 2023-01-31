End Of The Road Festival: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Future Islands lead 2023 line-up

End Of The Road Festival has announced the line-up for its 2023 edition, with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Future Islands leading the way.

This year’s event is due to take place at Larmer Tree Gardens on the Wiltshire and Dorset border between August 31 and September 3. Tickets are on sale now – purchase yours here.

The aforementioned bands will join Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Wilco in headlining End Of The Road ’23. Also confirmed are Angel Olsen, Ezra Furman, Arooj Aftab, Greentea Peng and Overmono.

Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Biig Piig, Caitlin Rose, The Anchoress, Wunderhorse, Saint Jude, Donna Thompson and October Baby.

End Of The Road 2023 will mark King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s first appearance at the event since 2016. Angel Olsen, meanwhile, is returning to the festival having last played there 10 years ago.

In a statement, festival founder Simon Taffe said: “This year’s lineup excites me beyond words. I feel so lucky to be able to bring my record collection to life!

“King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Future Islands, Angel Olsen, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Ezra Furman have put on some of my favourite live performances over the years and more recently Arooj Aftab, Greentea Peng and John Francis Flynn have blown me away.”

He continued: “End Of The Road is all about discovery, and I can’t wait to welcome a whole load of amazing new acts that have never played before like Biig Piiig, Flohio, Floodlights, Horse Lords, Infinity Knives & Brain Ennals, Moin, They Hate Change and a lot more!

“As always we will be doing everything we can to make it the best year yet, with plenty of surprises to come…”

Organisers said that this year’s edition of EOTR is “the fastest selling yet”, though a “very limited” number of tickets are still available. Buy them here, and head to End Of The Road’s official website for further information.

In a five-star review of End Of The Road Festival 2022, NME wrote: “It’s deeper into the forest that the festival’s most special moments occur – at the miniscule Piano Stage in a buried woodland clearing, some of the weekend’s biggest acts (including Kurt Vile and Lucy Dacus) perform quick and unannounced 15-minute acoustic shows.

“[…] In general, there’s a gentle surrealism to the End Of The Road site – where else would you look up to see a glorious golden-green parrot squawking away in the trees, or a peacock enjoying the soundchecks on a bleary Sunday morning?”