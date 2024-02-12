Engelbert Humperdinck eyes becoming Glastonbury’s oldest ever performer at 87

Engelbert Humperdinck has shared his hopes to become Glastonbury‘s oldest ever performer, aged 87.

The British pop veteran first rose to fame during the mid-’60s, and has now revealed that he has no plans of slowing down, as he hopes to be added to the line-up for Glastonbury.

The musician emerged back into the spotlight in 2012, when he famously represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest – finishing in 25th place with just 12 points. Now, aged 87, he is planning another comeback for 2024 with hopes to appear at the famous festival.

It comes as the singer – whose real name is Arnold Dorsey – has shared a new collaboration with Azerbaijani singer Emin. Titled ‘Now Or Never’, the project marks Emin’s 19th studio album and is comprised of covers of Elvis Presley songs. Humperdinck features on the track ‘Help Me Make It Through The Night’.

Speaking in a new interview with The Sun, Humperdinck said that the new release may help him lock in a slot at Worthy Farm. ‘I wouldn’t mind doing Glastonbury. I’d have to have the right songs for that show. But my new project may give me that opportunity,” he explained. “It’s out of my comfort zone and taking me into a different style, which may lead to Glastonbury.”

If he were to secure a slot at this year’s instalment, the booking would see him surpass Burt Bacharach as the oldest ever person to take to a Glastonbury stage.

This isn’t the first time that Engelbert Humperdinck has expressed his interest in wanting to take on new opportunities and perform alongside more modern artists. As highlighted by Metro, the singer was offered the chance to join forces with Gorillaz back in 2010 for their ‘Plastic Beach’ album but ultimately turned the slot down – a decision he came to regret.

“That was a terrible mistake. I would’ve jumped at the chance if they’d spoken to me,” he said. “Hopefully, with this new project, I’ll be able to work with these sort of people. I want to record with them.”

Although Humperdinck declined the offer to appear on the Damon Albarn-led album, the project did go on to feature other music veterans, including Bobby Womack, who died in 2014, and Lou Reed, who died in 2013.

Currently, the line-up for Glastonbury 2024 has yet to be revealed, although those speculated to be performing at this year’s edition include Dua Lipa, Madonna, The 1975, Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Rihanna.

The 2024 edition will run between June 26 and June 30.