English Teacher announce winter 2024 UK tour

English Teacher have announced a UK headline tour for this winter – you can find all the details below.

The Leeds band are due to begin the five-date run with a headline show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on November 12. From there, they’ll make stops in Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Bristol.

Tickets for the upcoming gigs go on general sale at 10am BST next Friday (April 12) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale by pre-ordering English Teacher’s debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’ – you can do so here.

When announcing the tour on social media, the group promised that they would be “going bigger and bigger and bigger” with their live shows. “We’re not going to stop until Madison Square Gardens is but a speck of dust on our musical machine,” they added.

See the post and the full list of dates below.

English Teacher’s winter 2024 UK tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

12 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

14 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

18 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

19 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle upon Tyne

21 – SWX, Bristol

English Teacher are also set to embark on a run of UK and Ireland dates next month before heading to North America in June. Additionally, the band will make appearances at Bearded Theory, Truck Festival and Boardmasters this summer.

Their debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’ will be released next Friday (April 12). Speaking to NME for ‘The Cover’ last September, guitarist Lewis Whiting explained that the record would “truly reflect where we are now”.

He continued: “We don’t want to sit within one sound; there’s some huge-sounding ballads coming up. We’ve got a point to prove. We’re in a new era!”

Elsewhere in the conversation, drummer Douglas Frost recalled how playing at Glastonbury 2022 made the band “feel more confident in ourselves”.

He added: “But it was weird to go into performing not long after lockdown; I’d just spent years finishing my degree thinking I was going to become a nurse. I had completely separated myself from playing live until that point, so it felt like a fresh lease of life returning to the stage. It was almost like we were reforming as a band.”