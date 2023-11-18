English Teacher named as ambassadors for Independent Venue Week 2024

English Teacher have been announced as the ambassadors for next year’s Independent Venue Week.

The next edition of the popular celebration of grassroots music venues returns on January 29, 2024, with the aim of encouraging fans to start the new year by visiting their local venue for a gig. Venues up and down the country come together with artists, promoters, agents, record labels and media to put on special live events across the UK to highlight and celebrate the work they do.

Altogether, 205 venues in the UK have signed up to participate this year and the artists confirmed to perform that week include The Zutons, CVC, Steve Mason, Hinds, Peaness, Skinny Living and TVAM. More names are set to be added closer to the event.

In addition, English Teacher are also set to perform at Hull’s Polar Bear Music Club on February 1 as part of a tour across the week. Tickets will go on sale from the official Independent Venue Week website on Monday (November 20) – you can buy yours here.

“We’re delighted to be the Ambassadors for next year’s Independent Venue Week,” said English Teacher frontwoman Lily Fontaine in a press release. “Over the years that we’ve developed as a band, we’ve always tried to be vocal about our relationship

with the local venues, organisations and scenes that have supported us in our careers and

practice, and that continues next year with our tour of some of the most vital grassroots music halls in the country.”

Meanwhile, Independent Venue Week founder Sybil Bell added: ““We’re so excited to have English Teacher as our IVW24 Ambassadors. They are an incredible live band, who have built their reputation through playing independent venues. They also have a strong affinity with IVW having played numerous shows over the years, including a brilliant gig for BBC Music Introducing in West Yorkshire earlier this year at the Trades Club in Hebden Bridge – a true “I was there” moment for me. We are really honoured to have their continued

support, and I can’t wait to see them perform again at The Polar Bear in Hull.”

In February, Benefits spoke to NME about the importance of Independent Venue Week and frontman Kingsley Hall. who claimed that to “truly celebrate independent venues”, music fans need to “get away from the mentality that you’re going to see the next big thing”.

“Just go out and enjoy it,” he argued. “Live for the moment, appreciate these amazing institutions and acts. That indie band that sounds a bit like The Fall but with their tops off may well become the next big thing, but they probably won’t. Does it matter? No, not at all! For many bands, this is our Wembley.