English Teacher share single ‘Albert Road’ and announce debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’ along with UK tour

English Teacher have announced their debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’ and shared new single ‘Albert Road’.
The Leeds four-piece will release their first full-length record on April 12 via Island, and the new track follows previous singles ‘Mastermind Specialism’, ‘Nearly Daffodils’ and ‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’.
Speaking of the album, vocalist Lily Fontaine said: “I want this album to feel like you’ve gone to space and it turns out it’s almost identical to Doncaster. It’s about inbetweens, it’s about home, and it’s about Desire Paths.”
Watch the video for ‘Albert Road’ below.
The band are set to head out on a new UK headline tour across May, in addition to January and February dates across the UK and Europe.
See all the band’s forthcoming tour dates below, and buy tickets here for the new May dates from 10am GMT on Friday, January 26.
JANUARY 2024
28 – The Crescent, York
29 – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge
31 – The Georgian Theatre, Stockton-on-Tees
FEBRUARY 2024
1 – Polar Bear, Hull
2 – Whereelse?, Margate
3 – Bedford Esquires, Bedford
8 – L’Ubu, Rennes
9 – Le Krakatoa, Mérignac
10 – Point Éphémère, Paris
13 – Cactus Club, Brugge
14 – Trix, Antwerp
17 – Molotow, Hamburg
18 – Cassiopeia, Berlin
20 – Kranhalle, Munich
22 – Vera, Groningen
23 – Rotown, Rotterdam
24 Paradiso Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam
MAY 2024
8 – Concorde 2, Brighton
9 – Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
10 – Thekla, Bristol
11 – Clwb lfor Bach, Cardiff
13 – The Bullingdon, Oxford
15 – The Foundry, Sheffield
16 – Irish Centre, Leeds
17 – Mash House, Edinburgh
18 – King Tuts, Glasgow
21 – Ulster Sports Club, Belfast
22 – Whelans, Dublin
24 – Gorilla, Manchester
25 – Castle and Falcon, Birmingham
28 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
29 – Electric Brixton, London