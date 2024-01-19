English Teacher share single ‘Albert Road’ and announce debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’ along with UK tour

English Teacher have announced their debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’ and shared new single ‘Albert Road’.

The Leeds four-piece will release their first full-length record on April 12 via Island, and the new track follows previous singles ‘Mastermind Specialism’, ‘Nearly Daffodils’ and ‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’.

Speaking of the album, vocalist Lily Fontaine said: “I want this album to feel like you’ve gone to space and it turns out it’s almost identical to Doncaster. It’s about inbetweens, it’s about home, and it’s about Desire Paths.”

Watch the video for ‘Albert Road’ below.

The band are set to head out on a new UK headline tour across May, in addition to January and February dates across the UK and Europe.

See all the band’s forthcoming tour dates below, and buy tickets here for the new May dates from 10am GMT on Friday, January 26.

JANUARY 2024

28 – The Crescent, York

29 – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

31 – The Georgian Theatre, Stockton-on-Tees

FEBRUARY 2024

1 – Polar Bear, Hull

2 – Whereelse?, Margate

3 – Bedford Esquires, Bedford

8 – L’Ubu, Rennes

9 – Le Krakatoa, Mérignac

10 – Point Éphémère, Paris

13 – Cactus Club, Brugge

14 – Trix, Antwerp

17 – Molotow, Hamburg

18 – Cassiopeia, Berlin

20 – Kranhalle, Munich

22 – Vera, Groningen

23 – Rotown, Rotterdam

24 Paradiso Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam

MAY 2024

8 – Concorde 2, Brighton

9 – Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

10 – Thekla, Bristol

11 – Clwb lfor Bach, Cardiff

13 – The Bullingdon, Oxford

15 – The Foundry, Sheffield

16 – Irish Centre, Leeds

17 – Mash House, Edinburgh

18 – King Tuts, Glasgow

21 – Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

22 – Whelans, Dublin

24 – Gorilla, Manchester

25 – Castle and Falcon, Birmingham

28 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

29 – Electric Brixton, London