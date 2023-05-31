ENHYPEN announce US dates for 2023 ‘Fate’ world tour

K-pop boyband ENHYPEN have announced their 2023 ‘Fate’ world tour, featuring shows in the US, Japan, South Korea and more.
ENHYPEN are set to embark on a tour of Asia and the US this year, featuring 13 shows over three countries so far. The boyband’s ‘Fate’ world tour will kick off this July with a two-night concert in Seoul’s KSPO Dome.
In September, ENHYPEN will play four shows in Japan. First, the septet will perform at the Kyocera Dome Osaka for two nights, before heading to the Japanese capital city of Tokyo for another two nights at the Tokyo Dome.
In October, ENHYPEN will kick off their seven-date tour of the US, starting at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California. Following that, the boyband will play two shows in Texas and New Jersey, before wrapping things up at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
According to the newly released poster for ENHYPEN’s 2023 ‘Fate’ world tour, the boyband are set to announce more dates in the future. Ticketing information is also expected in the coming months.
The dates for ENHYPEN’s ‘Fate’ world tour are:
JULY
29 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
30 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
SEPTMEBER
02 – Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome Osaka
03 – Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome Osaka
13 – Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
14 – Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
OCTOBER
06 – Los Angeles, California, Dignity Health Sports Park
10 – Glendale, California, Desert Diamond Arena
13 – Houston, Texas, Toyota Center
14 – Dallas, Texas, American Airlines Center
18 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center
19 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center
22 – Chicago, Illinois, United Center
[공지] ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘FATE’ 개최 안내
(https://t.co/8aitY0ziHl)#엔하이픈 #ENHYPEN #EN_WORLDTOUR_FATE #EN_FATE pic.twitter.com/5JOsICsHIo
— BELIFT LAB (@BELIFTLAB) May 31, 2023
News of ENHYPEN’s world tour comes just over a week after the boyband released their latest mini-album, ‘Dark Blood’, led by the title track ‘Bite Me’. The project is the follow up to their 2022 release ‘Manifesto: Day 1’, which featured the songs ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’ and ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’.