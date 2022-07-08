ENHYPEN announce dates for ‘MANIFESTO’ world tour

ENHYPEN have announced dates for an upcoming world tour, including dates in the United States and Japan.

According to an announcement made by their agency BELIFT LAB, ENHYPEN’s tour will begin in September, with two dates in Seoul on September 17 and 18.

The tour will then take the group to North America in October, where they are currently expected to perform in six cities including Houston, Atlanta, Chicago and New York. In November, ENHYPEN will play three cities in Japan, performing two dates each in Aichi, Osaka and Kanagawa.

More dates are expected to be announced.

Ticketing information for the tour and venue details have yet to be announced.

The tour was previously reported in June by South Korean outlet Sports World. It comes in support of seven-member K-pop group’s recent mini-album ‘Manifesto : Day 1’, which dropped earlier this week in July.

In a four-star review by reviewer Tássia Assis, NME praised the record as “a brash, self-affirming statement” which “introduces a new era for the rising powerhouse.”

Earlier on Monday (July 4), the group also dropped a thrilling music video for their single ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’.

The dates for ENHYPEN’s ‘MANIFESTO’ world tour so far are:

SEPTEMBER

17 – Seoul, South Korea

18 – Seoul, South Korea

OCTOBER

2 – Anaheim, CA, United States

6 – Fort Worth, TX, United States

8 – Houston, TX, United States,

11 – Atlanta, GA, United States

13 – Chicago, IL, United States

15 – New York, NY, United States

NOVEMBER

1 – Aichi, Japan

2 – Aichi, Japan

9 – Osaka, Japan

10 – Osaka, Japan

15 – Kanagawa, Japan

16 – Kanagawa, Japan