ENHYPEN to release debut Japanese single ‘Border: Transient’ in July

Rookie K-pop group ENHYPEN are set to make their official debut in Japan with a new single called ‘Border: Transient’.

The boyband announced the Japanese release yesterday (May 10), revealing that the single will include Japanese versions of their Korean-language songs ‘Given-Taken’ and ‘Let Me In (20 CUBE)’ as B-sides. The single, due to be released on July 6, will also feature their first Japanese original track.

Despite not having yet released a Japanese single, ENHYPEN have already topped Japan’s Oricon Albums Chart with their sophomore mini-album ‘Border: Carnival’, which was released last month.

The project debuted at the top of the Japanese sales chart with over 83,000 copies sold in its first week, per Oricon. The boyband have subsequently extended their stay atop the chart for a second week, according to Yonhap News Agency, making them the first act to remain on top of the chart for more than a week this year.

The seven-piece K-pop boy group, who were formed through the TV talent competition I-Land, debuted in November 2020 with ‘Border: Day One’. They quickly followed it up with ‘Border: Carnival’ in April, which NME’s Rhian Daly described in her four-star review as “a disorientating but delectable party”.

In other K-pop news, EXO have announced that they will be making their comeback with a new special album titled ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’. The record, which follows the group’s 2019 album ‘Obsession’, is scheduled to come out on June 7.