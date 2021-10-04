ENHYPEN to collaborate with TXT’s Yeonjun on upcoming full-length album

ENHYPEN have released the tracklist of their forthcoming first full-length studio album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’.

On October 4 at Midnight KST, Belift Lab uploaded a graphic revealing the titles of eight new tracks that will be part of ENHYPEN’s first-ever studio album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’. The record is set due out on October 12.

The tracklist features the upcoming title track ‘Tamed-Dashed’ and a song titled ‘Blockbuster’ featuring HYBE labels senior Yeonjun of TXT. The record will also include the previously released intro track ‘Intro : Whiteout’, as well as an interlude track.

ENHYPEN have also dropped two minute-long concept films in anticipation of the forthcoming record. The nostalgic ‘CHARYBDIS’ version features the boyband painting, catching insects and kicking a soccer ball around a field.

Meanwhile, the ‘ODYSSEUS’ concept film shows ENHYPEN enjoying a day on the beach. The seven member group get together for games such as rugby and wrestling, later enjoying the sunset as they unwind by the sea.

Last month, Stone Music Entertainment and Genie Music, the distributors for the boyband’s forthcoming record, revealed to Newsen that ‘Dimension : Dilemma’ had surpassed half a million pre-orders just one week after the album was officially announced.

‘Dimension : Dilemma’ will be ENHYPEN’s second release of 2021, following their sophomore mini-album ‘Border : Carnival’ in April. That project received a glowing four-star review from NME‘s Rhian Daly, who said that the group continued to “propel themselves even further into the kaleidoscopic atmosphere of the carnival that is fame” with the mini-album.