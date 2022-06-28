ENHYPEN reportedly set to tour the US and Japan later this year

K-pop boyband ENHYPEN are reportedly preparing to hold their first-ever world tour later this year.

Today (June 28), South Korean news outlet Sports World reported that the seven-member boyband are currently planning to hold their first-ever world tour later this year, which will include shows in the United States and Japan.

Citing an anonymous music industry official, the news outlet reported that ENHYPEN will kick-off their first-ever world tour in mid-September starting with a domestic concert in Seoul. The boyband will then head to cities in the United States, Japan and more.

As of writing, ENHYPEN and their representatives have yet to confirm or deny the news. However, HYBE had previously announced that it was planning to hold in-person events for the boyband during a conference call held back in February.

“ENHYPEN will hold their first-ever in-person concert since their debut to connect with more fans,” a HYBE official said at the time.

Meanwhile, the boyband are currently preparing to release their third mini-album ‘Manifesto: Day 1’ on July 4 at 6pm KST. The release will be led by the title track ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’, and include the song ‘Walk The Line’, which was previewed in their trailer for the comeback.

‘Manifesto : Day 1’ will mark ENHYPEN’s second domestic release of 2022, following January’s ’Dimension : Answer’, a re-release of their October 2021 debut studio album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’. The repackaged record had spawned the lead single ‘Blessed-Cursed’, along with the group’s viral TikTok hit ‘Polaroid Love’.