ENHYPEN say the “focus” of their music is “honest emotions and experiences”

K-pop boyband ENHYPEN have opened up about the message behind their music.

In a recent interview with ELLE, the K-pop act discussed the meaning of the songs from their latest release ‘Dimension : Dilemma’. The record, which arrived last week alongside its lead single ‘Tamed-Dashed’, had marked the group’s first full-length album.

“Since our debut, our focus has been to capture our honest emotions and experiences through our music. As we express our own story of growth as artists, we hope it can be shared with many fans,” the group said.

“Our new album also aims to tell stories that everyone can relate to, speaking about experiences and emotions that we all go through, such as confusion in a new environment, dilemma, love, etc.”

ENHYPEN also shared that the album’s title track ‘Tamed-Dashed’, where they “question our identity while realizing our desires for the first time”, is the best presentation of the message they want to communicate through ‘Dimension : Dilemma’.

“The lead single expresses our resolution to put this dilemma aside and dash forward to find the answers,” they add.

In a glowing four-star review of ‘Dimension : Dilemma’, NME’s Tanu I. Raj had praised its lead single’s ability to hold the album together “in enchanting gravity”.

“The septet are quickly emerging as not only one of the most exciting and conceptually rich acts of this generation, but also as one capable of wielding exceptional cohesion in their art,” she added.