ENHYPEN drop exhilarating music video for ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’

K-pop boyband ENHYPEN have unveiled a thrilling music video for their brand-new single ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’.

In the new visual, the septet gather in a yard of shipping containers and set fire to a hooded figure. They later find themselves in a school’s music room, where more hooded figures levitate outside, seemingly following the group. The members of ENHYPEN burst through the glass windows tackling the figures to the ground.

“Put your hands up (Oh oh oh) / Put ’em up if you wanna talk (Oh oh oh) / Come on, come on, bring it, bring it / I’ll pass the mic, pass the mic, pass the mic,” they sing in the chorus.

In addition to its title track, ‘Manifesto: Day 1’ includes songs like ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’, ‘TFW (That Feeling When)’, ‘Shout Out’ and ‘Foreshadow’. The mini-album also include ‘Walk The Line’, a song they previewed in their trailer for the comeback.

‘Manifesto : Day 1’ marks ENHYPEN’s second domestic release of 2022, following January’s ’Dimension : Answer’, which was a re-release of their October 2021 debut studio album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’. The repackaged record had spawned the lead single ‘Blessed-Cursed’, along with the group’s viral TikTok hit ‘Polaroid Love’.

In June, South Korean news outlet Sports World reported that the seven-member boyband were planning to hold their first-ever world tour later this year, which will include shows in the United States and Japan.

While ENHYPEN and their representatives have yet to confirm or deny the news, HYBE had previously announced that it was planning to hold in-person events for the boyband during a conference call held back in February.