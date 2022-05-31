ENHYPEN’s Heesung drops angelic cover of Justin Bieber’s ‘Off My Face’

ENHYPEN member Heesung has shared a beautiful rendition of Justin Bieber’s 2021 song ‘Off My Face’.

Today (May 31), the K-pop idol took to the group’s official YouTube channel to share his cover of Bieber’s ‘Off My Face’, a cut from the Canadian singer’s 2021 album ‘Justice’. Clad in a long black coat, Heesung performed his rendition of the track from a spacious room with floor-to-ceiling windows.

“Cause I’m off my face, in love with you / I’m out my head, so into you / And I don’t know how you do it / But I’m forever ruined by you,” croons the ENHYPEN member on the new cover, which remains largely true to the stripped-down original track.

Notably, singer had previously sung a snippet of the Justin Bieber track during ENHYPEN’s set at the recent KPOP.FLEX festival in Frankfurt, Germany earlier this month. The boyband also performed some of their own hits, like ‘Drunk-Dazed’, ‘Fever’ as well as their viral TikTok hit ‘Polaroid Love’ at the inaugural K-pop music festival.

Last month, ENHYPEN appeared on ELLE’s popular ‘Song Association’ series, where they performed songs from their studio album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’, as well as its repackaged version ‘Dimension : Answer’ like ‘Tamed–Dashed’ and ‘Blessed–Cursed’, as well as viral hit ‘Polaroid Love’, among others.

During the segment, the boyband also covered hits from Harry Styles (‘Watermelon Sugar’), SEVENTEEN (‘Ready To Love’), Justin Bieber (‘Hold On’), BTS (‘Butter’), TWICE (‘Signal’), SHINee (‘Dream Girl’), Crayon Pop (‘Bar Bar Bar’) and more.