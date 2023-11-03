ENHYPEN drop new song ‘Keep Swimmin’ Through’ for the upcoming ‘Baby Shark’ movie

ENHYPEN have released a music video for their new song, ‘Keep Swimmin’ Through’, which will appear in the upcoming Baby Shark movie.

ENHYPEN star in the new music video as a boyband of animated beluga whales. The clip features the K-pop group perform alongside their cartoon counterparts, as well as scenes from the upcoming film, Baby Shark’s Big Movie!.

The K-pop boyband are also set to perform ‘Keep Swimmin’ Through’ live during the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, as part of Nickelodeon and Pinkfong’s Baby Shark float.

Aside from ENHYPEN, Baby Shark’s Big Movie! will also feature the voices of Cardi B, her husband Offset and their daughter Kulture, all three of whom will be reprising their roles from the TV show. The film will also feature Ashley Tisdale, *NSYNC‘s Lance Bass, actor Patrick Warbuton and more.

A synopsis for Baby Shark’s Big Movie! reads: “When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas.”

Baby Shark’s Big Movie! will premiere on Nickelodeon this December, and will also be available to stream through Paramount+.

ENHYPEN previously released the song ‘One and Only’ in collaboration with Pokémon, as part of the media franchise’s ‘Pokémon Music Collective’ project.

The boyband will also comeback with a brand-new mini-album titled ‘Orange Blood’ later this month. The project, due out November 17, will be the second instalment of their ‘Blood’ series, which they kicked off in May with ‘Dark Blood’.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN have also added more dates to their 2023-2024 ‘Fate’ world tour. The new Asia leg will take place from January to February 2024, featuring seven shows across four countries.