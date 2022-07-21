Venues and ticket sale details announced for ENHYPEN ‘Manifesto’ world tour US leg

Belift Lab has unveiled the venue and ticketing details for the US leg of ENHYPEN’s upcoming ‘Manifesto’ world tour.

As previously announced, the K-pop boyband will kick off the tour in Seoul, South Korea with a two-night concert in September, before visiting the United States in October and Japan in November. At the time, ENHYPEN also hinted that other cities would be added to the tour in the coming months.

Today (July 21), the boyband unveiled a new poster for the North American leg of the tour via social media, and with it additional details on venues and ticketing information. According to Belift Lab’s post on Weverse, fan pre-sales open on July 20 at 7pm CDT, while general sales will begin on August 2 at 2pm local time onwards.

Advertisement

See the list of US dates planned so far for ENHYPEN’s ‘Manifesto’ tour below and find more ticket info here:

October 2022

2 – Anaheim, California, Honda Center

6 – Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

8 – Houston, Texas, Smart Financial Center

11 – Atlanta, Georgia, Gas South Arena

13 – Chicago, Illinois, Wintrust Arena

15 – New York, New York, Radio City Music Hall

The tour comes in support of seven-member K-pop group’s recent mini-album ‘Manifesto : Day 1’, which dropped earlier this month. In a four-star review, NME’s Tássia Assis praised the record as “a brash, self-affirming statement” which “introduces a new era for the rising powerhouse”.

ENHYPEN also released the music video for B-side track ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’ earlier today (July 21) at midnight KST, lifted from the same record. It is the second song on the record to receive a video treatment, after title track ‘Future Perfect (Pass The MIC)’. Watch it below:

Advertisement

‘Manifesto : Day 1’ marks ENHYPEN’s second domestic release of 2022, following January’s ’Dimension : Answer’. A re-release of their October 2021 debut studio album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’, it spawned the lead single ‘Blessed-Cursed’, along with the group’s viral TikTok hit ‘Polaroid Love’.