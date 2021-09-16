ENHYPEN members recover from COVID-19, to release new music next month

Members of K-pop boyband ENHYPEN, six our of seven of whom had previously been diagnosed positive with COVID-19, have recovered from the illness.

On September 16, their label Belift Lab announced the group’s recovery in a statement on their official Weverse page. Members Jake, Jungwon, Heesung, Jay and Sunghoon were first diagnosed with the coronavirus on September, followed by Ni-Ki on September 5.

“We would like to inform you that ENHYPEN members Jungwon, Heesung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon and Ni-Ki have been determined to have fully recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from their treatment facilities,” Belift Lab said.

It also clarified that all members are currently “resting with a clean bill of health”. The company also provided an update on Sunoo, who was the only ENHYPEN member to not have contracted the virus. “Sunoo also underwent re-testing in order to exit self-quarantine and was found to be negative,” Belift Lab noted.

In the same statement, the agency also revealed that the group are scheduled to release their first-ever full-length studio album next month. Belift Lab noted that it would “provide a separate notice with details” in the near future.

The forthcoming record will be ENHYPEN’s second release of 2021, following their second mini-album ‘Border : Carnival’ in April. That project received a glowing four-star review from NME‘s Rhian Daly, who said that the group continued to “propel themselves even further into the kaleidoscopic atmosphere of the carnival that is fame” with the mini-album.

Last week, Jake had provided an update on the group’s COVID-19 diagnosis, stating that he had been the first to recover out of his affected members. However, he had reassured fans that the other members of ENHYPEN were “doing well” at the time of his post.