ENHYPEN named Prada’s newest brand ambassadors

South Korean boyband ENHYPEN have been named Prada’s newest brand ambassador.

The seven-member K-pop group’s appointment as the Italian luxury fashion house’s new ambassadors was first reported today (June 9) by Women’s Wear Daily and the K-pop Herald.

“We’re delighted and honoured to be a part of this partnership as new brand ambassadors of Prada,” ENHYPEN said in a statement, per WWD. “The synergy Prada and ENHYPEN will create is something we’re very excited to witness and greatly looking forward to.”

According to the K-pop Herald, ENHYPEN will start to “[participate] in different brand activities and global events as the rising stars of fashion” as part of their ambassadorship with Prada.

ENHYPEN being named ambassadors for Prada comes shortly after the K-pop boyband were spotted at the luxury fashion brand’s Fall 2023 Menswear show during Milan Fashion Week in January, per Teen Vogue.

ENHYPEN are the latest South Korean celebrities to sign with Dior as an ambassador for the brand. Others include former IZ*ONE member Jeon Somi for Prada Fine Jewelry in 2022 and actress Kim Tae-ri in 2021.

Back in April, NewJeans‘ Haerin was named Dior’s newest global ambassador. She was the fifth and final member of NewJeans to land an ambassadorship for a high-end luxury fashion house.

Meanwhile, BTS‘ Jimin recently starred in a brand-new campaign for Tiffany & Co., for which he is an ambassador for. The campaign also starred Zöe Kravitz and Gal Gadot.

On the other hand, RM was previously welcomed to the Bottega Veneta “family” by the brand’s creative director Matthieu Blazy, while Jungkook became the newest global ambassador for Calvin Klein