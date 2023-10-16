ENHYPEN announce new mini-album, ‘Orange Blood’

K-pop boyband ENHYPEN will be making a comeback this November with the mini-album ‘Orange Blood’.

Today (October 16), ENHYPEN’s label Belift Lab announced on fan community platform Weverse that the boyband would be dropping their fifth mini-album ‘Orange Blood’ on November 17 at 2pm KST.

ENHYPEN also released a logo trailer for the upcoming release, which largely features clips of solar eclipses and the sun turning orange as it sets. The phrase “you and I are connected through blood” also briefly flashes on screen.

Advertisement

‘Orange Blood’ will be the second instalment of the boy band’s ‘Blood’ series, which they kicked off in May with their fourth mini-album ‘Dark Blood’ and its lead single ‘Bite Me’.

In a four-star review of the release, NME’s Tássia Assis praised it as ENHYPEN’s “most cohesive work so far”, adding that it “leaves enough open threads for the upcoming chapters to develop”.

The boy band are currently on the US leg of their ongoing ‘Fate’ tour, which marks the second world tour of their career. ENHYPEN will complete the current leg of the tour later this month in Chicago, with tour dates in other regions yet to be announced.

During their cover interview with NME, ENHYPEN discussed what they learned from their first world tour, with member Heeseung sharing: “There is less room for confusion or doubt now, whether for recording or practising, because we need to simply imagine ourselves on stage during the tour, and it gives us more confidence that we can do better.”

In other K-pop news, BTS’ Jungkook has shared the star-studded track list for his upcoming solo debut album ‘Golden’, featuring collaborations from the likes of Major Lazer and DJ Snake, along with writing credits from Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes.