ENHYPEN, STAYC and Shownu X Hyungwon to release cover songs for Spotify Singles

The groups will be covering songs that "first sparked [their] love of K-pop"

By Puah Ziwei
L-R: ENHYPEN's Jake in 2023, STAYC's Sieun in 2023. Credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images; The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Spotify has announced a special series of covers from ENHYPEN, STAYC and Shownu X Hyungwon to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its ‘K-Pop ON!’ playlist.

In a press release today (February 6), the music streaming service revealed that K-pop acts ENHYPEN, STAYC and SHOWNU X HYUNGWON will be covering song by their sunbaes (Korean for senior artists) who “first sparked each band’s love of K-pop”, as part of Spotify Singles.

“It’s a nod to every fan’s journey into the genre, which began with that first artist who made their heart flutter with their music, performance, and personality,” Spotify added. “It’s also a call to K-pop fans around the world to join in this celebration of a shared passion for the genre, and the artists who started it all.”

The campaign will kick-off on February 16 with the release of ENHYPEN’s Spotify Single, followed by SHOWNU X HYUNGWON on February 29 and STAYC on March 15. Each release will be accompanied by performance videos, behind-the-scenes content and more to “unpack the stories” of the covers and how “the original artists inspired their journey in K-pop”.

Jungjoo Park, the head of music at Spotify Spotify, said that the campaign is an “expression of how K-Pop touches lives, spreads positivity and unites listeners regardless of where they are from or the language they speak”.

