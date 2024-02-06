ENHYPEN, STAYC and Shownu X Hyungwon to release cover songs for Spotify Singles

Spotify has announced a special series of covers from ENHYPEN, STAYC and Shownu X Hyungwon to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its ‘K-Pop ON!’ playlist.

In a press release today (February 6), the music streaming service revealed that K-pop acts ENHYPEN, STAYC and SHOWNU X HYUNGWON will be covering song by their sunbaes (Korean for senior artists) who “first sparked each band’s love of K-pop”, as part of Spotify Singles.

“It’s a nod to every fan’s journey into the genre, which began with that first artist who made their heart flutter with their music, performance, and personality,” Spotify added. “It’s also a call to K-pop fans around the world to join in this celebration of a shared passion for the genre, and the artists who started it all.”

Advertisement

The campaign will kick-off on February 16 with the release of ENHYPEN’s Spotify Single, followed by SHOWNU X HYUNGWON on February 29 and STAYC on March 15. Each release will be accompanied by performance videos, behind-the-scenes content and more to “unpack the stories” of the covers and how “the original artists inspired their journey in K-pop”.

Jungjoo Park, the head of music at Spotify Spotify, said that the campaign is an “expression of how K-Pop touches lives, spreads positivity and unites listeners regardless of where they are from or the language they speak”.

we’re taking it back to the K-pop songs we first fell in love with 💗 stay tuned for 3 exclusive covers from @ENHYPEN, @OfficialMonstaX’s SHOWNU X HYUNGWON, and @STAYC_official — coming soon to our K-Pop ON! playlist! https://t.co/dUXo3e7Qsl#KpopONFirstCrush pic.twitter.com/cswZeOcrev — Spotify ❤️ K-Pop (@SpotifyKpop) February 6, 2024

In other K-pop news, 88rising has announced the ticketing information and line-up for Head in the Clouds New York 2024, featuring (G)I-DLE, BIBI, Joji and more.

Meanwhile, K-pop boyband ONEUS have announced the US leg of their 2023 to 2024 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour, featuring concerts in New York, California and more.