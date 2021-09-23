ENHYPEN’s first LP ‘Dimension : Dilemma’ surpasses half a million pre-orders

ENHYPEN’s upcoming first full-length album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’ has surpassed half a million pre-orders.

Stone Music Entertainment and Genie Music, the distributors for the boyband’s forthcoming record, told Newsen earlier today (September 23) that ‘Dimension : Dilemma’ has surpassed 600,000 pre-orders copies. This number is a new record for the rookie group, whose second mini-album ‘Border : Carnival’ garnered 450,000 pre-orders back in April.

‘Dimension : Dilemma’ was officially announced just last week on September 17, when the boyband revealed the project’s name and release date via fan community platform Weverse and a trailer titled ‘Intro : Whiteout’. The album is due out October 12.

The news of the new album had come just a day after their label Belift Lab announced that six of the group’s seven members have recovered from COVID-19. It also noted that all members are currently “resting with a clean bill of health”.

The company had also an update on Sunoo, who was the only ENHYPEN member to not have contracted the virus. “Sunoo also underwent re-testing in order to exit self-quarantine and was found to be negative,” noted the label.

‘Dimension : Dilemma’ will be ENHYPEN’s second release of 2021, following their sophomore mini-album ‘Border : Carnival’ in April. That project received a glowing four-star review from NME‘s Rhian Daly, who said that the group continued to “propel themselves even further into the kaleidoscopic atmosphere of the carnival that is fame” with the mini-album.