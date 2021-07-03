Enny announces details of debut EP ‘Under 25’

Enny has announced details of her debut EP, ‘Under 25’, set to come out later this month.

The EP features hit single ‘Peng Black Girls’, which was recently given a new remix featuring Jorja Smith. ‘Under 25’ will come out on July 16 via FAMM.

Speaking of the EP in a statement, Enny said: “This project concept was birthed in the most confusing time of my early 20s. I was caught between the sudden ticking of the age clock and feeling unfulfilled in a 9-5.

Advertisement

“The songs reflect not only my journey into quitting my job to do music but also everyone involved in bringing this to life from meeting PAYA who nurtured and produced the tracks to just connecting with some really amazing people at Root73.

“I hope everyone that listens is able to feel the love and care that’s gone into crafting these songs because it’s not just mine it’s ours and just the first of many.”

See the artwork and tracklist for ‘Under 25’ below.

1. ‘Same Old’

2. ‘I Want’

3. ‘Malibu (feat. Kinkai)’

4. ‘Keisha’s & Brenda’s’

5. ‘Peng Black Girls (feat. Amia Brave)’

6. ‘Under 25’

7. ‘Revision (2011)’

Advertisement

Speaking to NME in a 2020 feature, Enny spoke of how individuality is core to her music. “The thing is, no trend lasts forever,” she said. “If you stick to what everyone else is doing, once that dies out, what are you going to do?.

“I’m just gonna continue doing what I do now – make a lot of sick music and create a solid space for my community.”

Watch Enny perform ‘Vibeout’ for the NME 100 showcase above.