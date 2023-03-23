Enny announces details of new project ‘We Go Again’, confirms London headline show

Enny has shared details of a new project and an intimate London show – find all the details below.

Described by the south London artist as a “care package”, ‘We Go Again’ will be released on April 13 via FAMM. The six-track collection will include a guest feature from rapper Loyle Carner, and has been previewed by recent single ‘No More Naija Men’, which dropped last month.

“After I dropped my first EP, I was so convinced I’d never drop another project again because I felt like I had said everything I wanted to say,” Enny said. “These songs weren’t made to be a project; they were created in random pockets of sessions throughout the past 18 months but life has turned them into a gift. A gift of growth and change; a gift to myself as a reminder that I’m still capable, and a gift to the people that have joined me so far on this journey. A care package.”

She added: “I’m learning there’s not a destination in this life thing. it’s a constant journey of learning to do better. The lesson I’m learning right now is that after every fuck up, the only thing I can tell myself is fam… we go again.”

The full tracklist for ‘We Go Again’ is as follows:

1. ‘U Shld Heal’

2. ‘No More Naija Men’

3. ‘Charge It’

4. ‘2am In Central’

5. ‘Champagne Problems’

6. ‘Take It Slow’

Additionally, Enny has confirmed that she’ll perform a one-off show at London’s Omeara on April 27. Tickets go on sale at 10am on March 31 – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

‘We Go Again’ is set to follow Enny’s ‘Under Twenty Five’ EP, which landed in July 2021. In a four-star review, NME said: “Enny doesn’t follow the south London crowd and rely on drill beats to make her name, she instead uses her burgeoning fame to highlight the high-concept, narrative-heavy UK rap scene that deserves more attention.”