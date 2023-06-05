Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull announce ‘Trilogy’ US tour

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull have announced details of their join ‘Trilogy’ tour – check out dates and ticket details below.

The trio have promised “fire” on their 19-stop North America tour – with each of the Grammy and Latin Grammy music superstars each performing their own headline set, showcasing their greatest hits and “state-of-the-art visuals.” Kicking off in Washington DC, the tour will commence in October.

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” said Pitbull. “We’re excited to take the Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their ‘Trilogy’ lives. Dale!”

Advertisement

Iglesias added: “I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky

““The ‘Trilogy’ tour will be an amazing experience for all of our fans. It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime tour.”

Ricky Martin echoed his fellow collaborators’ sentiment, saying: “This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end, so get ready, it’s going to be epic!”

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday June 9 and will be available here. Check out the dates below.

The ‘Trilogy’ US tour dates are:

OCTOBER

14 – Washington, Capital One Arena

17 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

20 – Montreal, Bell Centre

21– Boston, TD Garden

26 – New York, Madison Square Garden

28 – Brooklyn, Barclays Center

Advertisement

NOVEMBER

1 – Chicago, United Center

3 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

9 – Orlando, Amway Center

10 – Miami, Kaseya Center

17 – Dallas, American Airlines Center

18 – Houston, Toyota Center

19 – San Antonio, AT&T Center

24 – Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

25 – Phoenix, Footprint Center

30 – Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena

DECEMBER

6 – San Jose, SAP Center

8 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

10 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena

Iglesias and Pitbull have done a joint tour before; 2017’s ‘Enrique and Pitbull Live’ tour. In 2021, Iglesias also teamed up with Ricky Martin for another joint tour. However, the trio have never toured together.

In September 2021, Enrique Iglesias released his eleventh studio album, ‘Final: Vol. 1, which peaked at Number Two on the Billboard Latin Pop charts. The record’s follow-up, ‘Final: Vol 2’, is coming soon with the singer working on it currently, according to Billboard.

Last summer, Pitbull joined Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul on the ‘Can’t Stop Us’ tour that took them to 50 cities across the US. In April, Mr Worldwide announced that he will release his 12th studio album, ‘Trackhouse’, on July 17 alongside the Lil Jon-assisted single ‘Jumpin’. The track sampled House of Pain‘s 1992 hit ‘Jump Around’.

In July last year, Ricky Martin’s 21-year-old nephew was granted a restraining order against him after claiming the 51-year-old sexually abused him. However, the restraining order was dismissed once the nephew withdrew his statement. In September, Martin filed a $30million lawsuit against his nephew for harassment and economic and reputable damages. On September 13, a new sexual assault complaint was filed against Martin by the 21-year-old.

Later this year, Pitbull will perform in an ancient volcano crater for a two-day non-profit concert alongside Black Eyed Peas and Sting. He also has trademarked his signature yell. Also, he and Martin are featured on the tracklist for the new dance game Samba de Amigo.