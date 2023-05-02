Enter Shikari announce 2024 UK arena tour in support of Music Venue Trust

Enter Shikari have announced a new 2024 tour, which will hit arenas around the UK in support of Music Venue Trust. Find ticket details below.

Shared today (April 2), the upcoming tour will feature seven dates across the United Kingdom, taking place in early 2024. The live shows will not only celebrate the release of their latest LP, but also benefit a music-oriented charity.

Kicking off with a show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on February 12, the tour will see the St Albarns four-piece also perform in cities including Edinburgh, Nottingham and Cardiff, before drawing the shows to a close with a gig in London’s Wembley Arena on February 17.

Two back-to-back nights at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester will also take place midway through the dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 5) at 10am BST, and will be available here.

£1 from each ticket sale will be donated to the Music Venue Trust — which supports grassroots venues in each city the band will be touring through. The idea was spurred by the band’s incentive to give back to the local venues which continue to support them throughout their careers.

“Grassroots music venues in the UK are under existential threat. Every time we lose another one we lose a vital part of our culture,” explained frontman Rou Reynolds. “Bigger venues that benefit from the productive pipeline that grassroots venues provide need to support these smaller venues, as do the artists that have come up through them. Enter Shikari stands with Music Venue Trust in their efforts to bring more solidity and community to our brilliant UK live music scene.”

The tour will celebrate the release of their latest album, ‘A Kiss For The Whole World’, which marked their first UK Number One. It also follows on the heels of the band’s recently-finished sold-out dates in the UK, Europe, Japan and the US. Fever 333 and Noahfinnce have been announced as support acts. Find a full list of dates below.

FEBRUARY

9 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

10 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK

12 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh, UK

14 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

15 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

16 – International Arena, Cardiff, UK

17 – OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

In a four-star review of their latest LP, released last month, NME praised the rock band for conveying a message of positivity, that fits perfectly into the ongoing climate of the UK living situations. “Their message is as potent as ever as is the conviction,” it read.

“Amid the bleakness of cost-of-living-crisis Britain, the shot of joy it provides is a welcome tonic, particularly from unexpected quarters. Shikari have already mastered the feeling of the world retreating on their last record; this time, they’re positioning joy as an act of resistance.”

Additionally, the band explained their aim for the album in a discussion with NME earlier this year.

Taking place back in January, frontman Reynolds described the album as “explosive”, and capable of both capturing the band’s essence, but also push them into new territories. Discussing lead single ‘(Pls) Set Me On Fire’, he said: “That song encompasses the experience of the last few years. It’s the yearning for transcendency, creativity and being able to connect with people.”

“There’s an intensity to it. It’s got full verses of shouting or pitched screaming,” he continued. “It’s one of the most anguish-filled songs we’ve done for a long time. It’s got that original Shikari essence to it, really.”