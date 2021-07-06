Enter Shikari announce new live film and UK warm-up shows

Enter Shikari have announced plans for a new live film.

‘Live At Vada’, was filmed recently at Vada Studios where the band recorded their last album ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible‘ and features live tracks from that record and some rarities.

It will be available to view for free on July 16 and there will be four different showings on the day depending on the location which include London, New York, Los Angeles & Sydney.

You can view a trailer for the film below and tickets are available here.

The band are set to hit the road for a series of UK dates in December and they’ve now announced four warm up shows ahead of the jaunt in November, taking in Exeter, Northampton, Brighton and Bexhill.

Tickets for the shows go on general sale this Friday (July 9) at 10am and can be purchased here.

The full list of Enter Shikari’s UK shows now read:

November 2021

24 – Exeter Great Hall

25 – Northampton Roadmender

26 – Brighton Chalk

27 – Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion

December 2021

4 – Alexandra Palace, London

5 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

7 – Engine Shed, Lincoln

8 – Asylum, Hull

9 – O2 Academy, Bristol

11 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

12 – O2 Academy, Leeds

13 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

15 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

16 – Great Hall, Cardiff (SOLD OUT)

17 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

19 – Town Hall, Middlesbrough

20 – Rock City, Nottingham (SOLD OUT)

21 – Rock City, Nottingham (SOLD OUT)

The band were due to release 2xLP / 2xCD deluxe editions of ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’ and its companion piece ‘Moratorium (Broadcasts From The Interruption)’, which is made up of tracks recorded during livestreams over the last year, on July 16.

But that’s now been put back to August 27.

Speaking about the latter album, frontman Rou Reynolds recently told NME: “It’s a load of sessions that we did from the first lockdown onwards throughout the year – the ones that felt special.

“I think one of the most special ones was recorded on this hallowed nature reserve near me in North London in the middle of the woods. I really enjoyed those renditions. At a time when everything was quite manic and difficult to deal with, these made for nice moments of calm.”